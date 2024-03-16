Rajasthan: 3 hand grenades recovered as MGNREGA workers dig pond in Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Three hand grenades were found in Shahpura of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Saturday while labourers were digging a pond under the MGNREGA scheme.

A police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Chanchal Mishra and Municipal Council Chairman Raghunandan Soni reached the spot, sealed the area and took the grenades into its custody. Panic gripped the area following the incident.

According to police, the labourers told that they found three iron balls with a pin attached to them. They informed their supervisors who in turn informed police. The incident took place at Moda Pond on Asind Road in Shahpura.

ASP Chanchal Mishra said that digging process was being carried out by Shahpura Municipal Council under the Urban MNREGA scheme. "When the labourers started digging, they spotted a plastic bag with three iron balls. We reached the spot and found that these were hand grenades. The labourers were immediately asked to leave the site and the grenades were taken into custody," Mishra said.

Shahpura police have also called the forensic team, a dog squad and a bomb disposal squad from Bhilwara to the spot. Investigations have been initiated to find out how these hand grenades reached the spot and by whom.

Shahpura Municipal Council Chairman Raghunandan Soni said that work is underway by the municipal council. "Today we got information that three hand grenades were found while digging here. We reached the spot along with the police administration," he said.