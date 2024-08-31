ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 17-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped In Jodhpur, 5th Case In A Month

Jodhpur: Two youths were arrested on Saturday for gangraping a 17-year-old girl in a deserted location in Banad police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said. This is the fifth incident of rape registered in the state in a month.

DCP Alok Srivastava said a case of gangrape has been registered in Banad police station based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family. Two youths had taken the girl to a house in a deserted location where they committed the crime on Thursday. The girl was also allegedly beaten up by three other youths. The two accused have been taken into custody, Srivastava said.

The victim's family registered a police complaint on Friday and further action is underway, he said. The police have recorded the victim's statement and got her medical examination done.

According to the police, the victim, a class 12 student, had gone to school to submit her examination form on Thursday. While returning home, she met the accused, whom she knew. They took her on their bike to a deserted place outside the city, where three other youths were also present. The two youths had allegedly raped the girl and when she protested, the three others beat her up.