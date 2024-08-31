ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 17-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped In Jodhpur, 5th Case In A Month

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The fifth case of gangrape in a month was reported in Banad police station in Jodhpur on Friday. A class 12 student was returning from school when two youths lured her to a deserted location and allegedly raped her. When she protested, three others who were present there, beat her up. A complaint was lodged on the next day.

Rajasthan: 17-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped In Jodhpur, 5th Case In A Month
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Jodhpur: Two youths were arrested on Saturday for gangraping a 17-year-old girl in a deserted location in Banad police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said. This is the fifth incident of rape registered in the state in a month.

DCP Alok Srivastava said a case of gangrape has been registered in Banad police station based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family. Two youths had taken the girl to a house in a deserted location where they committed the crime on Thursday. The girl was also allegedly beaten up by three other youths. The two accused have been taken into custody, Srivastava said.

The victim's family registered a police complaint on Friday and further action is underway, he said. The police have recorded the victim's statement and got her medical examination done.

According to the police, the victim, a class 12 student, had gone to school to submit her examination form on Thursday. While returning home, she met the accused, whom she knew. They took her on their bike to a deserted place outside the city, where three other youths were also present. The two youths had allegedly raped the girl and when she protested, the three others beat her up.

Four rape cases have been reported in a month:

  1. On August 13, a neighbour raped an 11-year-old girl in Basni police station area in Jodhpur.
  2. On the night of August 17, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside a temple and allegedly raped.
  3. On August 20, a case of attempted rape on three-and-a-half-year old girl, who was playing outside her house, came to light.
  4. On August 25, a minor was gangraped by contractual sanitation workers at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Read more

Assam Minor's Gangrape: Prime Accused 'Escapes' Police Custody From Crime Spot, Dies By 'Drowning' In Pond

Jodhpur: Two youths were arrested on Saturday for gangraping a 17-year-old girl in a deserted location in Banad police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said. This is the fifth incident of rape registered in the state in a month.

DCP Alok Srivastava said a case of gangrape has been registered in Banad police station based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family. Two youths had taken the girl to a house in a deserted location where they committed the crime on Thursday. The girl was also allegedly beaten up by three other youths. The two accused have been taken into custody, Srivastava said.

The victim's family registered a police complaint on Friday and further action is underway, he said. The police have recorded the victim's statement and got her medical examination done.

According to the police, the victim, a class 12 student, had gone to school to submit her examination form on Thursday. While returning home, she met the accused, whom she knew. They took her on their bike to a deserted place outside the city, where three other youths were also present. The two youths had allegedly raped the girl and when she protested, the three others beat her up.

Four rape cases have been reported in a month:

  1. On August 13, a neighbour raped an 11-year-old girl in Basni police station area in Jodhpur.
  2. On the night of August 17, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside a temple and allegedly raped.
  3. On August 20, a case of attempted rape on three-and-a-half-year old girl, who was playing outside her house, came to light.
  4. On August 25, a minor was gangraped by contractual sanitation workers at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Read more

Assam Minor's Gangrape: Prime Accused 'Escapes' Police Custody From Crime Spot, Dies By 'Drowning' In Pond

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANGRAPEGIRL GANGRAPED IN JODHPURGANGRAPING A 17 YEAR OLD GIRLGANGRAPE IN JODHPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.