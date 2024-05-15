ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 14 Rescued, One Dead After Lift Collapse at Kolihan Copper Mine in Jhunjhunu

11 workers are still trapped after a lift collapsed at Khetri mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district while leaving the mines at 8.10 pm last night, the lift chain broke, after which 14 people were trapped at a depth of 1875 feet and a rescue operation is still going on 12 hours after the lift collapse.
Fourteen officials were rescued and one died after a lift collapsed at Khetri mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district while leaving the mines at 8.10 pm on Tuesday, the lift chain broke, after which 15 people were trapped at a depth of 1875 feet.

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): One official died while 14 were rescued in an overnight rescue operation after a lift collapsed at Khetri mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine, which is also known as known as Asia's largest copper project, at 8.10 pm on Tuesday when the the lift chain broke, officials added.

According to the police, 15 people were trapped at a depth of 1875 feet. Half a dozen ambulances were deployed at the exit gate of the mine to prepare for any situation. During the overnight rescue operation, 14 people trapped in the mine were rescued and taken out, while one died after suffering from serious injuries. Late in the night the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team also reached Khetri and helped the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in the rescue work, officials added.

BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar and SDM Savita Sharma were also present on the spot. Dharampal Gurjar said, "I had gone to Haryana for the (Lok Sabha) election campaign but when I got this information, I rushed here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and six-seven ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely."

Head of the medical team, Dr. Mahendra Saini and Dr. Praveen Sharma confirmed the rescuing of 14 officials.Medicines and food packets were sent for them at night. The people trapped in the mine lift included the vigilance team from Kolkata and senior KCC officials.

Chief Minister On Lift Collapse

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Information was received about the accident due to the breaking of a lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu."

He said that the concerned officials immediately reached the spot and provided relief. "Instructions have been given to speed up the work and rescue operations as well as to provide all possible assistance and health facilities to the affected people," added the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the news of the accident due to the breaking of a lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu is "worrying".

"There is also news of many employees being trapped in this mine. I urge the government and the administration to carry out rescue and relief operations quickly so that the people trapped in the mine can be evacuated safely as soon as possible. I wish the well-being of all the people present in the lift," added Pilot.

