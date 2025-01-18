Rajasthan: 12th Grade Student Dies By Suicide In Kota, Marking Fourth Tragedy This Year

Kota: A coaching student in Rajasthan's Kota died by suicide, marking the fourth such incident in the city this year.
The incident occurred on Saturday in the Jawahar Nagar police station area. The student, originally from Indragarh in Bundi district, was preparing for his class 12 board examination along with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), a police official said.
Ram Laxman Gurjar, Police Station Officer of Jawahar Nagar said that the student was found dead in his room. "The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, and the family has been informed," added Gurjar.
The police official said that the student had been residing in his late grandmother's house in Jawahar Nagar, which had been vacant after her death.
"He lived in one room, while his cousin occupied an adjacent room. On Friday night, the two had dinner together and went to bed. However, on Saturday, when the student did not open the door, his cousin became concerned and alerted the family. The family informed the police, who rushed to the spot and the discovery was made," said Gurjar.
This is the fourth student suicide in Kota this year. The JEE is scheduled to begin on January 22.
Earlier on January 16, a 17-year-old student from Mayurbhanj in Odisha was found dead in his paying guest accommodation in Ambedkar Nagar under Vigyan Nagar police station limits in Kota. Police said the student was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) when he took the extreme step.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.