Rajasthan: 11-Yr-Old Neighbour Rapes 8-Yr-Old Girl After Watching Porn, Sent To Juvenile Home

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A minor boy has been detained and sent to juvenile home for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl, who lives in his neighbourhood. According to the primary investigations, the minor accused had watched porn videos on his mobile before committing the alleged crime, police said.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old boy, following which, the police detained the minor accused, a porn addict, and sent him to a juvenile home.

The incident took place in Luni police station area on September 14. The victim's family did not file any police complaint after the incident due to fear. However, when the victim's health condition started deteriorating they went to the Luni police station on September 17 to report the incident.

ADCP Labh Ram is conducting a probe into the case.

Luni police station officer Hukam Singh said that the victim's mother reported that a boy living in the neighborhood allegedly raped her daughter on Saturday. She said that due to fear, the family kept mum for three days but since her daughter's health deteriorated they decided to file a complaint against the accused. Subsequently, a report was filed on Tuesday.

The victim was taken for a medical examination and a case was registered based on the family's complaint. After this, police detained the minor accused, who was later sent to a juvenile home.

An officer said that initial investigation has revealed that the minor offender is addicted to pornography and had watched some porn videos on his mobile before committing the alleged crime.

A probe is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.

