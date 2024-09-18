ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 11-Yr-Old Neighbour Rapes 8-Yr-Old Girl After Watching Porn, Sent To Juvenile Home

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old boy, following which, the police detained the minor accused, a porn addict, and sent him to a juvenile home.

The incident took place in Luni police station area on September 14. The victim's family did not file any police complaint after the incident due to fear. However, when the victim's health condition started deteriorating they went to the Luni police station on September 17 to report the incident.

ADCP Labh Ram is conducting a probe into the case.

Luni police station officer Hukam Singh said that the victim's mother reported that a boy living in the neighborhood allegedly raped her daughter on Saturday. She said that due to fear, the family kept mum for three days but since her daughter's health deteriorated they decided to file a complaint against the accused. Subsequently, a report was filed on Tuesday.

The victim was taken for a medical examination and a case was registered based on the family's complaint. After this, police detained the minor accused, who was later sent to a juvenile home.