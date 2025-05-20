Rajasthan: RTDC Hotels Offer Discounts To Soldiers, Veterans, And Veeranganas

Jaipur: Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) hotels will now offer special discounts to soldiers, veterans (ex-servicemen), and veeranganas (widows of armed forces personnel), Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced in a statement on Monday.

The decision comes amid a brave display by Indian Armed Forces personnel in recent weeks, during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed at least 26 lives.

Soldiers and veterans will receive a 25 percent discount on bookings at all RTDC hotels and guest houses. Veeranganas will receive a 50 percent discount. The discounts are effective immediately across all RTDC properties in Rajasthan. Beneficiaries must present identification or relevant documents to avail special offer. The offer is implemented with immediate effect.

Diya Kumari said that the initiative by the state tourism department aims to honor the bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism of the armed forces and their families. “The state government intends to show its support and recognition for those who defend the country. This decision will also enable military personnel and their families to experience Rajasthan's rich culture and heritage,” she said.

RTDC offers special discounts on accommodations for senior citizens, women travelers, divyaang (or the differently-abled), and officers or employees in government and public sector entities for official travel as well.