Raja Yadav: Bihar’s Rising Wrestling Star Aims For Olympic Glory

Bagaha: In a remarkable tale of determination and resilience, Raja Yadav, a young athlete from a small village near Bagaha in Bihar, is gaining media attention for his impressive physical abilities. People in his locality call him the “Tarzan of Bihar” or the “Usain Bolt of Bihar.” Raja is training tirelessly with the ambition of representing India in the Olympics.

Raja comes from a family of wrestlers, but his journey has been met with challenges. His father, Lalbabu Yadav, a three-time national champion in weightlifting, along with his grandfather, faced setbacks that prevented them from achieving their dreams in the sport. However, Raja has made the most of his circumstances by transforming a dilapidated hut into a makeshift gym. “I am training hard with my father’s guidance, using innovative, non-conventional techniques,” Raja said.

Raja claims that in his daily routine of training, he used to do 3,000 push-ups and run 20 kilometres. He attributes his strength to a simple vegetarian diet prepared by his mother, which includes ghee, milk, and curd. Raja expressed regret over missed opportunities after being selected for army recruitment multiple times but was unable to join due to unforeseen circumstances. “If the government had provided more support, I could have pursued my dreams earlier,” he added.

Lalbabu Yadav is committed to making his son reach heights. “Wrestling was once the passion of every village youth, but the lack of career prospects has driven many away,” he explained. “I believe my son can bring glory to our community.”

Bagaha Sadar MLA Ram Singh recently visited him. “Raja has a passion for the Olympics, and I have no doubt he will succeed,” he said. In a significant step forward, Raja has been invited to meet the Sports Minister on November 11, raising hopes for support that could help fulfil his Olympic aspirations.