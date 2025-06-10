ETV Bharat / state

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder | Raj Kushwaha's Family Denies His Involvement, Claims He Is Innocent

New revelations are being made in the Meghalaya Honeymoon murder. The family of Raj Kushwaha has spoken for the first time

Raj Kushwaha's Family Denies His Involvement, Claims He Is Innocent
Collage: Accused Sonam, co-accused Raj Kushwaha and victim Raja Raghuvanshi (ETV Bharat)
Indore: The family of Raj Kushwaha, who is an accused in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, has claimed that he is innocent and does not have any involvement in the gruesome crime.

The Police searched the house of Raj and other accused in the murder case. His kin spoke to the media and claimed that following the death of his father due to COVID-19, Raj was the sole breadwinner of the family. Raj and other accused including Vishal, Akash and Anand, reside near the residence of Sonam, the key accused in the case. Raj is a resident of the Shubham Palace colony while Vishal, Anand and Akash reside in the Nandbaug area.

Following the incident, the houses of Vishal, Ankit and Akash are locked. Raj's mother and two sisters reside in Indore. They told reporters that, "Raj cannot do such a thing. We do not have any information about his affair with Sonam. Sonam was her boss and he treated her like a sister."

His sister said, "We do not have any kind of information. We do not have any information about his alleged affair with Sonam. We are requesting for justice. My brother in any condition cannot take such a step."

The case has garnered nationwide attention.

