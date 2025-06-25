Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam Wanted To Become Business Tycoon

Indore: There is a new turn in the infamous Raja Raghuvanshi murder case with the Shillong Police coming up with fresh revelations. Superintendent of Police (East Khasi Hills) Vivek Syiem has stated that the accused Sonam wanted to become a big businesswoman by starting a venture with her lover Raj Kushwaha but meanwhile her marriage was fixed with Raja. This led her to allegedly plan her husband’s murder in connivance with Raj.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has gathered the relevant evidence against Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha and will try to get maximum punishment for the accused,” Syiem said.

Shillong Police have arrested eight accused in the case till now of which five were involved in the killing. These include, Sonam, Raja and his three friends. Three others have been arrested for covering up evidence.

Syiem further said, “Sonam and Raj have confessed their crime. Sonam had planned with Raj to open a business venture but her parents Devi Singh and Sangita were pressurising her to get married. They later fixed her marriage with Raja.”

According to the Shillong Police Sonam felt that she would never be able to become a successful businesswoman after getting married and along with Raj planned to murder her husband the very day her marriage was fixed. They allegedly planned and executed the murder.

Syiem has stated that evidence has been collected to substantiate linkages in the case. He has negated the need for a narco analysis of Sonam and Raj at this point of time while pointing towards the ample evidence available with the Police.

He further said the remaining three accused arrested from Indore and Gwalior will be made to sit face to face and questioned in detail to determine where the jewellery, cash and other belongings of the victim Raja were disposed of. The three accused are Silom James who is a property broker, security guard Balveer and Lokendra Singh.