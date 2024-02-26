Raja Bhaiya Will Support BJP in Rajya Sabha Elections in UP

Lucknow: Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya on Monday announced to support BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on February 27.

Voting will be held for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and results will be declared on the same day. The BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are capable of bagging seven and three seats unopposed respectively. Now, that the BJP has fielded Sanjay Seth as its eighth candidate, a tough contest is expected and the saffron party is putting an all out effort to ensure his victory.

On the last day of nomination, Seth filed his nomination infront of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and other BJP leaders. today. Seth, a former SP leader and local industrialist, had joined the BJP in 2019.

Both the SP and the BJP have reached out to Raja Bhaiya for support. A few days back, SP state president Naresh Uttam had met Raja Bhaiya at the latter's residence and had made him talk to party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on phone.

On the very next day, BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary came to meet the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) leader. After this, Yogi Adityanath came into the picture asking Raja Bhaiya to support BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Now, Raja Bhaiya has made it clear that he and his other MLAs will go with the BJP. Raja Bhaiya's party has two MLAs. He will also attend the dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today.

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, both BJP and SP want Raja Bhaiya's support. Both the parties have assured Lok Sabha tickets for his party. Raja Bhaiya has announced his support for BJP and he will back Sanjay Seth in Rajya Sabha elections. It is being speculated that BJP may give him the Pratapgarh and Kaushambi Lok Sabha seats, which he earlier demanded, in return for his support.

Prior to Raja Bhaiya's announcement, Subhaspa president OP Rajbhar met Raja Bhaiya and said that the latter will vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate of BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Rajbhar also claimed that SP leader Gayatri Prajapati's wife will also vote for the NDA candidate.