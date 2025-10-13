ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray Keen To Join MVA Alliance But Wants To Take Congress Along, Says Sanjay Raut

Raut said talks were underway between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray over expanding the alliance.

Will Raj Thackeray join Maha Vikas Aghadi Sanjay Raut' statement creates a stir
File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, speculation is rife over the possible entry of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) into the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The buzz gained further momentum on Sunday after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hinted at ongoing talks and taking Congress along.

Speaking to the media, Raut said discussions were underway between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray over expanding the alliance in consultation with the Congress party.

“Raj Thackeray’s own desire is that Congress, which is a constituent party of the MVA, must be taken along. This is his role. Every party has a place in this state. Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, NCP-Sharad Pawar and the Left parties as well. Congress is an important party in Maharashtra. It is necessary to include Congress while taking any decision,” he added.

The remarks follow a series of meetings between Raj and Uddhav since their first public appearance together at the Marathi Vijay Mela on July 5. The two leaders have met multiple times at each other’s residences and public events, fuelling speculation about a possible alliance ahead of upcoming municipal and local body elections. On Sunday, they met for the sixth time in the last three months.

The move, as per political observers, if formalised, could make a major impact and alter Maharashtra’s opposition landscape by uniting former rivals under the MVA banner against Mahyuti, the ruling BJP-led alliance.

SANJAY RAUTRAJ THACKERAYMNSSHIV SENA UBTMAHARASHTRA OPPOSITION ALLIANCE

