ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray Keen To Join MVA Alliance But Wants To Take Congress Along, Says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, speculation is rife over the possible entry of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) into the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The buzz gained further momentum on Sunday after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut hinted at ongoing talks and taking Congress along.

Speaking to the media, Raut said discussions were underway between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray over expanding the alliance in consultation with the Congress party.

“Raj Thackeray’s own desire is that Congress, which is a constituent party of the MVA, must be taken along. This is his role. Every party has a place in this state. Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, NCP-Sharad Pawar and the Left parties as well. Congress is an important party in Maharashtra. It is necessary to include Congress while taking any decision,” he added.