Raj Kundra Questioned By Mumbai Police For 5 Hours In Rs 60-Crore Cheating Case

The EOW has recorded Raj Kundra's statement but no summons have been issued to Shilpa Shetty, a co-accused in the Rs 60-crore cheating case.

File photo of Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra (IANS)
Published : September 16, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was questioned by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for around five hours on Monday in connection with an alleged cheating case of Rs 60 crore.

Kundra's statement has been recorded and he is likely to be summoned again. No summons have been issued to Shetty, a co-accused but sources said she may also have to appear before the EOW for interrogation soon.

The EOW had summoned Kundra to appear before the investigating officers on September 10. Since he could not appear for some reason, he had sought a fresh date on September 15 through his lawyer. Accordingly, he appeared at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate on Monday.

Kundra was questioned by the EOW Rs 60-crore cheating case that was registered against the high-profile couple for duping a businessman in a loan-cum-investment deal related to their now defunct company. Deepak Kothari, a businessman and director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Limited had filed a case against the actor, her husband and another person in August.

The complainant alleged that the fraud took place during financial transactions between 2015 and 2023. The couple had allegedly taken this money to expand their business.

Earlier this month, Lookout Circulars (LOCs) were issued by the police against the couple to ensure they don't leave the country.

