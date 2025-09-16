ETV Bharat / state

Raj Kundra Questioned By Mumbai Police For 5 Hours In Rs 60-Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was questioned by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for around five hours on Monday in connection with an alleged cheating case of Rs 60 crore.

Kundra's statement has been recorded and he is likely to be summoned again. No summons have been issued to Shetty, a co-accused but sources said she may also have to appear before the EOW for interrogation soon.

The EOW had summoned Kundra to appear before the investigating officers on September 10. Since he could not appear for some reason, he had sought a fresh date on September 15 through his lawyer. Accordingly, he appeared at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate on Monday.