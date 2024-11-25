ETV Bharat / state

Raj Bhavan Rejects Reports of Bengal Guv Unveiling Bust Of Himself, Forms Panel To Look Into Matter

The office of WB Governor rejected media reports that bust was installed on Raj Bhavan premises, claiming that it was presented to Bose by sculptor.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Kolkata: The Raj Bhavan here on Monday said a two-member panel has been formed to find out details of the media reports that West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose unveiled a bust of himself at his official residence on completion of his two years in office.

The office of the governor also rejected media reports that the bust was installed on the Raj Bhavan premises, claiming that it was presented to Bose by a sculptor.

"The governor did not unveil any bust of himself at the Raj Bhavan nor did he install it anywhere on the premises of the Raj Bhavan. This is the wrong information. The bust was presented to the governor," an official told PTI.

"Several artists submit their creations to the governor. Painters made his portraits and presented them to him. Similarly, a sculptor had made the bust and presented it to Bose," he said.

This has unfortunately been described as "unveiling his statue", the official said.

"This might be a plot scripted by people from outside the Raj Bhavan to bring a bad name to the governor. A two-member panel has been formed to find out the details of the matter and submit a report to the governor within two days," the official told PTI.

Two years back on November 23, Bose took over as the Bengal governor from his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar who is now the Vice-President.

Since then, Bose has had several run-ins with the West Bengal government over several issues, including the appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities, and alleged snooping of Kolkata Police personnel in his office.

