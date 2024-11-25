ETV Bharat / state

Raj Bhavan Rejects Reports of Bengal Guv Unveiling Bust Of Himself, Forms Panel To Look Into Matter

Kolkata: The Raj Bhavan here on Monday said a two-member panel has been formed to find out details of the media reports that West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose unveiled a bust of himself at his official residence on completion of his two years in office.

The office of the governor also rejected media reports that the bust was installed on the Raj Bhavan premises, claiming that it was presented to Bose by a sculptor.

"The governor did not unveil any bust of himself at the Raj Bhavan nor did he install it anywhere on the premises of the Raj Bhavan. This is the wrong information. The bust was presented to the governor," an official told PTI.

"Several artists submit their creations to the governor. Painters made his portraits and presented them to him. Similarly, a sculptor had made the bust and presented it to Bose," he said.