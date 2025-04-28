ETV Bharat / state

Raj Bhavan, Cliff House, Airport In Kerala Receive Bomb Threat

Nedumbassery airport authorities said a bomb threat message, claiming to have planted RDX-based explosive device at airport, was received at their PRO's official mail ID.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Kerala Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister's official residence, government offices and an airport in Kerala, received bomb threats on Monday, which were later confirmed as hoaxes by police.

As per the emails, bomb blasts were to happen at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor; Cliff House, the residence of the chief minister and the Nedumbassery International Airport in Kochi, police sources said. The chief minister's office and the state transport commissioner reportedly received threat messages at their email IDs, they said.

Detailed inspections were carried out in all the places and also at the secretariat, but nothing suspicious has been found so far, police said. In a statement, the Nedumbassery airport authorities said a bomb threat message, claiming to have planted an RDX-based explosive device at the airport, was received at the official mail ID of their public relations officer.

Both state police and CISF personnel carried out inspections at the airport, they said.

"CISF ensured anti-sabotage checks of all terminals ensured by it. City side anti-sabotage checks ensured by state police. Airlines ensured increased Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) for all southern flights," the airport statement added.

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport had also received a hoax bomb threat early Sunday. Major institutions, including high court and district collectorates in the state, had received a series of such fake bomb threat messages in recent days.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Kerala Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister's official residence, government offices and an airport in Kerala, received bomb threats on Monday, which were later confirmed as hoaxes by police.

As per the emails, bomb blasts were to happen at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor; Cliff House, the residence of the chief minister and the Nedumbassery International Airport in Kochi, police sources said. The chief minister's office and the state transport commissioner reportedly received threat messages at their email IDs, they said.

Detailed inspections were carried out in all the places and also at the secretariat, but nothing suspicious has been found so far, police said. In a statement, the Nedumbassery airport authorities said a bomb threat message, claiming to have planted an RDX-based explosive device at the airport, was received at the official mail ID of their public relations officer.

Both state police and CISF personnel carried out inspections at the airport, they said.

"CISF ensured anti-sabotage checks of all terminals ensured by it. City side anti-sabotage checks ensured by state police. Airlines ensured increased Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) for all southern flights," the airport statement added.

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport had also received a hoax bomb threat early Sunday. Major institutions, including high court and district collectorates in the state, had received a series of such fake bomb threat messages in recent days.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALANEDUMBASSERY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTBOMB THREAT IN KERALA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.