'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans Amounts To Treason': Karnataka CM On Mangaluru Lynching Case

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who sparked a controversy last week by stating that India should not wage a war against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, on Wednesday said that raising pro-Pakistan slogans in India is wrong and amounts to treason.

His latest remarks were in response to the shocking incident in Mangaluru where a youth from Wayanad in Kerala was killed allegedly in a mob attack for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a cricket match. "If anyone has raised slogans in favour of Pakistan, it is wrong. Whoever it is, it is an act of treason," Siddaramaiah said.

"As far as Mangaluru incident is concerned, the investigation is underway and 15 people have been booked in connection with the incident. Wait for truth to come out. Let the investigation be over first," the CM added.

Meanwhile, police have identified the victim as Ashraf, a resident of Pulpalli in Wayanad, Kerala. According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Ashraf's body was found by the police near a temple in Kudupu on the outskirts of Mangaluru. After the post-mortem, the police came to know that Ashraf died due to internal bleeding and shock following an attack on him.

Further investigation revealed that Ashraf was attacked by a mob of 30 youths who were playing a cricket match, after an altercation broke out between him and some of the youths.