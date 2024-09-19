ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Police Arrests Man For Creating Fake Facebook ID In Name Of Chhattisgarh CM

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

A man was arrested for creating a fake Facebook profile in the name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The accused was arrested with a mobile phone and SIM card.

File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (ETV Bharat)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Raipur Police on Thursday arrested an individual accused of creating a fake Facebook profile in the name of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Parihar, a resident of Ramnagar, Rajasthan, was arrested with the mobile phone and SIM card used for making the fake Facebook profile, a senior police official said.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh police had arrested another individual from Alwar, Rajasthan, on similar charges. Action has been taken against both individuals under Section 66(c) of the IT Act and Sections 336(3) and 340 of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Raipur Range Inspector General (IG) Amresh Mishra said, "The technical team of the Range Cyber Police Station gathered the necessary information. Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted in Rajasthan, leading to the arrest of Rakesh Parihar in Ramnagar. He was produced in court, where he was remanded to judicial custody and sent to jail."

Mishra further said that the fake Facebook ID was created with the intention of defrauding people for financial gain. The accused misused the name and photograph of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, adding numerous people to the fake profile's friend list in an attempt to tarnish the Chief Minister’s reputation.

Vishu Deo Sai is a tribal leader and represents the Kunkuru constituency in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

