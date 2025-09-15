ETV Bharat / state

Raipur 'Nude Party': Women's Commission Takes Cognisance As Police Arrest 7 Including Organiser

A photo of complaint being filed with police against the alleged 'nude party' invitation in Raipur. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter involving an online invitation announcing an alleged "nude party" in Raipur later this month, even as police arrested seven people, including the organisers, in the case on Sunday evening.

The Commission Chairperson Kiranmayi Nayak has directed Raipur Police to take strict action against the organisers, sponsors and those who sent the invitation.

The case pertains to posters shared on social media recently about the alleged 'nude party' in Raipur city scheduled on 21 September. According to officials, the organisers were planning to start the party at 4 pm till late at night with an entry fee of Rs 40,000.

The controversial posters soon turned into a political issue as Congress slammed the BJP government. Congress's state spokesperson Dhananjay Thakur said after the BJP government came to power, "events like drug parties and obscene parties are being organised in hotels".

Those arrested include Santosh Jewani and Ajay Mahapatra, the organisers of the alleged party, SS Farms House owner Santosh Gupta, social media promoter Avnish Gangwani, digital promoters James Back, Deepak Singh and Devendra Kumar.