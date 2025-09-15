Raipur 'Nude Party': Women's Commission Takes Cognisance As Police Arrest 7 Including Organiser
Posters advertising an upcoming 'nude party' in Raipur were shared on social media, with police so far arresting seven people in the case.
Raipur: Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter involving an online invitation announcing an alleged "nude party" in Raipur later this month, even as police arrested seven people, including the organisers, in the case on Sunday evening.
The Commission Chairperson Kiranmayi Nayak has directed Raipur Police to take strict action against the organisers, sponsors and those who sent the invitation.
The case pertains to posters shared on social media recently about the alleged 'nude party' in Raipur city scheduled on 21 September. According to officials, the organisers were planning to start the party at 4 pm till late at night with an entry fee of Rs 40,000.
The controversial posters soon turned into a political issue as Congress slammed the BJP government. Congress's state spokesperson Dhananjay Thakur said after the BJP government came to power, "events like drug parties and obscene parties are being organised in hotels".
Those arrested include Santosh Jewani and Ajay Mahapatra, the organisers of the alleged party, SS Farms House owner Santosh Gupta, social media promoter Avnish Gangwani, digital promoters James Back, Deepak Singh and Devendra Kumar.
"Telibandha police and cyber police took action in the nude party invitation case on social media and arrested 7 people on Sunday evening," SP Raipur Lal Umed Singh said.
'Attack On Society And Women's Dignity'
Meanwhile, Women's Commission Chairperson Nayak said on Sunday that the case will be investigated directly by the Raipur Superintendent of Police and the Cyber Cell Chief. The commission has sought a preliminary report within two days and a daily progress report until the last accused is arrested.
Nayak said that such incidents are against the dignity of society and women's dignity. She warned that the culprits will not be spared under any circumstances and action will be taken against even the last person involved in it.
"This is a disgusting act. Advertisements are being given on social media to call women nude. There is a plan to exploit women through this. There will definitely be a mastermind behind it. This is an attempt to repeat the incidents that happened in Manipur in Chhattisgarh," she said.
