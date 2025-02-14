ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Municipal Corporation Elections: Counting Set For Tomorrow Amid Tight Security

Special arrangements are in place for the counting of votes on February 15, with the State Election Commission ensuring a smooth counting process.

Special arrangements are in place for Raipur's vote counting on February 15, with the Election Commission ensuring a smooth counting process.
Representational Image (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

Raipur: The results of the Raipur Municipal Corporation elections will be declared on Saturday, with the counting process set to begin at 8 am at the Government Engineering College in Sejbahar.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and minimise disruption during the counting process, Raipur Traffic Police has made specific arrangements for the movement and parking of vehicles. Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurjeet Singh confirmed that separate routes have been planned for officials, employees, agents of the candidates, and media personnel.

"Special parking areas have been designated for print and electronic media vehicles, as well as for the officials involved in the counting process," DSP Singh said.

The counting of votes will begin with the postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The results are expected to be declared by 11 am. The State Election Commission, Chhattisgarh has deployed 322 staff members to oversee the counting process at CBharti College in Durg. The process will also include the counting of councillor voters for 60 wards and the mayoral election, as well as the posts of presidents in six municipal bodies.

The State Election Commission, Chhattisgarh has also provided comprehensive logistical support, with 12,500 control units and 22,650 ballot units deployed during the election process.

