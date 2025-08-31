ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Idol Adorned With Gold Crown Worth Rs 75 Lakhs In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

The idol at Shri Bajrang Navayuvak Mitra Mandal Samiti pandal is being adorned with crown made of pure gold since 2017.

Every year, Shri Bajrang Navayuvak Mitra Mandal Samiti celebrates Ganesh Utsav in Gol Bazaar.
The Lord Ganesh idol at Shri Bajrang Navayuvak Mitra Mandal Samiti pandal (ETV Bharat)
Raipur: Come Ganesh Puja and a festive fervour engulfs Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur where several pandals compete with each other with their idols and tableaus.

Every year, Shri Bajrang Navayuvak Mitra Mandal Samiti celebrates Ganesh Utsav in Gol Bazaar. Along with Lord Ganesha, the pandal is decorated with attractive tableaus and technical frills. This year, apart from the idols and tableaus, what makes the pandal stand out from the rest is a 750 gram gold crown for the lord's idol which is valued at around Rs 75 lakhs.

Come Ganesh Puja and a festive fervour engulfs Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur where several pandals compete with each other with their idols and tableaus
The crown made of gold (ETV Bharat)

The idol at the Samiti's pandal is being adorned with crown made of pure gold since 2017. The crown is made by nearby traders and other devotees and handed over to the committee which has been celebrating the festival since 1888.

Director of the committee, Kedar Gupta said this year, the idol of Lord Ganesha has been made to look like Savalia Seth. "This time Bappa is seated as Savaliya Seth. The tableaus of Radha-Krishna are also quite fascinating. Savaliya Seth is decorated on the lines of Chittorgarh temple," he said.

Come Ganesh Puja and a festive fervour engulfs Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur where several pandals compete with each other with their idols and tableaus.
Idol of Radha Krishna at the pandal (ETV Bharat)

Assistant Director of the committee Vivekananda Gupta said the pandal remains a centre of attraction for devotees as light and music shows are also organised daily to make the festival more pleasant and enjoyable.

BJP state president Kiran Singhdev congratulated and wished the members of the Samiti. "I had the privilege of wearing the crown. I pray that the entire Chhattisgarh receives the blessings of Lord Ganesha. May our Chhattisgarh be full of wealth," he said. The devotees have offered three kg of silver at the pandal in the last three days.

