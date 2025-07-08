ETV Bharat / state

Raipur-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Indore Due To Technical Fault

Indore: An IndiGo Indore-Raipur flight with 51 passengers on board returned to the airport here shortly after takeoff on Tuesday due to a technical fault, an official said.

Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipinkant Kant-Seth said, "On Tuesday morning, the IndiGo flight to Raipur climbed to a height of about 60 to 70 nautical miles after takeoff, but the plane had a technical fault and had to return to the airport."

He said that there was no emergency landing, but the pilot thought it was appropriate to land the flight in accordance with passenger safety standards. He added later the concerned airlines had to arrange other flights for the passengers.

At 06:30 am, IndiGo flight number 6E-7295 took off, and after realising a technical glitch, the pilot returned the flight at around 7.15 pm.