Raipur: Protesting Assistant Teachers Accuse Police Of Manhandling, Demand Restoration Of Jobs

Raipur: A group of B.Ed degree assistant teachers, who were protesting for the reinstatement of their jobs, had heated arguments with Raipur police on Sunday near Telibandha Pond. The protest, which began in the afternoon and continued into the night, saw teachers and their families raising slogans for the restoration of their jobs. The protest began after 2,900 assistant teachers were terminated from their posts on December 31, 2024.

As the protest dragged on, a heavy police presence was deployed to disperse the crowd. According to the protesting teachers, the situation escalated when the police attempted to remove them from the site. Female assistant teachers accused the police of misbehaving with them, claiming that male officers were pushing them, and there were no female constables to handle the situation.

One teacher alleged that some police officers, allegedly in an intoxicated state, tore their clothes, touched them inappropriately, and pulled at their dupattas. Several teachers also claimed that they were manhandled, with some allegedly fainting during the altercation.

One female teacher said, "We are being mistreated and harassed. They have torn our clothes and are touching us inappropriately."

In response, a police officer explained that the protest had been ongoing on for about 10 hours, and the teachers had been asked repeatedly to end the demonstration. "Their agitation was not constitutional, and despite repeated requests, they refused to leave. After the SDM's order, we removed them from the site," said the officer.

When some protesters fainted, ambulances were on hand to take them for medical treatment. The teachers have vowed to continue their protests until their demands for job reinstatement are met.