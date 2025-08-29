ETV Bharat / state

Rains Trigger Floods In Andhra Pradesh, Rivers In Full Spate, Several Hectares Of Crops Inundated

Revenue Minister Satya Prasad has asked officials to shift residents from low-lying areas to safer places while continuing with the relief measures.

Representational Picture (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST

Amaravati/Chintur/Polavaram/Velerupadu: Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh, triggering fresh floods with the state's two major rivers, Krishna and Godavari, continuing to be in full spate due to heavy inflows of water, submerging roads, villages and agricultural plots.

Streams and canals in NTR district have been overflowing for the past three days, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving farmers devastated with their crops inundated.

Farmers Suffer Crop Losses

Large tracts of farmland in Jaggayyapet, Nandigama, Thiruvur, and Mylavaram constituencies have been flooded leaving cotton, chilly, sorghum, and paddy badly damaged. Farmers expressed distress as millet and sorghum, that were ready for harvest, were washed away by the rains. With fields inundated, severe crop losses are being reported across the district.

The first flood warning has been issued at the Prakasam Barrage, with water level rising sharply. In addition to the Krishna river, heavy inflows are being recorded in Budameru and Munneru streams, worsening the situation in surrounding villages.

NH-326 Submerged

Rising water levels in Sabari and Godavari rivers have flooded the adjoining areas, severely disrupting road connectivity. A stretch of about three kilometres of National Highway 326, linking key areas within Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, was submerged, halting vehicular traffic between the two states. A lorry from Odisha carrying goods got stuck in floodwater at Kuiguru Vagu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

At Polavaram project spillway, the water level touched 31.42 metres on Thursday evening. With inflows rising, 7.41 lakh cusec of water was released downstream through 48 gates. In Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district, around 16 villages across Eddu Vagu have been marooned for 11 days with relief operations continuing by boats.

Officials Step In

Revenue Minister Satya Prasad directed officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safer places. With the Prakasam Barrage releasing 3 lakh cusec of water, warnings have been issued to residents in catchment areas.

Water inflows are also surging into the Srisailam reservoir from the upper catchments. At 3 pm on Thursday, 1,94,577 cusec of water was discharged from Jurala and Sunkesula projects. The reservoir released 2,23,884 cusecs through nine gates, with one gate closed later in the evening. Officials across affected districts are monitoring the situation closely while rescue and relief measures continue.

