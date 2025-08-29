ETV Bharat / state

Rains Trigger Floods In Andhra Pradesh, Rivers In Full Spate, Several Hectares Of Crops Inundated

Amaravati/Chintur/Polavaram/Velerupadu: Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh, triggering fresh floods with the state's two major rivers, Krishna and Godavari, continuing to be in full spate due to heavy inflows of water, submerging roads, villages and agricultural plots.

Streams and canals in NTR district have been overflowing for the past three days, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving farmers devastated with their crops inundated.

Farmers Suffer Crop Losses

Large tracts of farmland in Jaggayyapet, Nandigama, Thiruvur, and Mylavaram constituencies have been flooded leaving cotton, chilly, sorghum, and paddy badly damaged. Farmers expressed distress as millet and sorghum, that were ready for harvest, were washed away by the rains. With fields inundated, severe crop losses are being reported across the district.

The first flood warning has been issued at the Prakasam Barrage, with water level rising sharply. In addition to the Krishna river, heavy inflows are being recorded in Budameru and Munneru streams, worsening the situation in surrounding villages.

NH-326 Submerged