Rains Lash Telangana, Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts

Hyderabad: Rains lashed parts of Telangana on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy showers across several districts of the southern state on Wednesday, prompting authorities to issue an orange alert for many areas.

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, a surface circulation formed near South Chhattisgarh is contributing to the ongoing weather system. As a result, heavy rainfall is likely over the next 24 hours, particularly in North and Central Telangana.

Hyderabad city would witness light to moderate rain and occasional intense spells, with temperatures expected to remain between 23°C and 30°C.