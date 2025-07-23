ETV Bharat / state

Rains Lash Telangana, Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts

For Wednesday, IMD has issued orange alert for Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: Rains lashed parts of Telangana on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy showers across several districts of the southern state on Wednesday, prompting authorities to issue an orange alert for many areas.

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, a surface circulation formed near South Chhattisgarh is contributing to the ongoing weather system. As a result, heavy rainfall is likely over the next 24 hours, particularly in North and Central Telangana.

Hyderabad city would witness light to moderate rain and occasional intense spells, with temperatures expected to remain between 23°C and 30°C.

Orange Alert Districts: Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts have been placed under an orange alert, with residents advised to remain vigilant and avoid low-lying areas.

Yellow Alert Areas: Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar districts, where a yellow alert has been issued.

In Hyderabad, cloudy skies and light to moderate rain showers continued throughout the day. Localities like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, and Khairatabad witnessed sustained rainfall, resulting in waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Rainfall Data (Tuesday)

  • Manuguru (Bhadradri Kothagudem): 9.1 cm
  • Naspur (Mancherial): 8.4 cm
  • Tekulapally (Bhadradri Kothagudem): 7.5 cm
  • Tiryani (Kumuram Bheem Asifabad): 7.4 cm
  • Bheemini (Mancherial): 7.0 cm

Authorities have urged the public to stay indoors during intense downpours and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

