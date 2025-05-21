Rains Lash Mumbai, Parts Of Maharashtra; More Showers Predicted For Next Three Days

Mumbai: Several localities in Mumbai were waterlogged as rains lashed the metropolis along with other areas of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Maharashtra including Mumbai on Thursday as well. The weather forecaster has issued orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for the next three days.

As per the Mumbai Observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai between May 21 and May 24. The IMD has issued an alert for fishermen as a low pressure area is forming in the Arabian Sea.

The IMD stated there is a possibility of cyclonic winds forming over the central-east Arabian Sea near the coast of Karnataka. Weather scientist Sushma Nair said, "It is estimated that a low pressure area may form around May 22. Due to the formation of a low pressure area, there is a possibility of storm conditions, which will move northwards and gradually become more powerful".

Girls walk on a road holding umbrellas as rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

The weather forecaster has also predicted heavy rains in South Konkan, South Madhya Maharashtra and Mumbai. During this period, the wind speed is likely to be 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

This apart, a low pressure area is likely to form in the sea near Maharashtra and Goa from Wednesday. It may move northwards and gain strength by May 24. Although there is no direct threat to the state's coast, high waves may occur in the sea between May 22 and 24. The IMD has predicted that the sea is likely to remain particularly rough near Raigad, Ratnagiri, Mumbai and Palghar.

"The upper cyclonic circulation extending up to the mid-tropical level over the east-central Arabian Sea off the north Karnataka-Goa coast is still present in the same region as of 8:30 am IST on May 21. Due to its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form in the same region in the next 12 hours. After that, it is likely to move northwards and the low pressure area is likely to intensify further in the next 36 hours," said Nair.