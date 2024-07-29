Rains Bring Respite From Heatwave In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Parts of Kashmir experienced rainfall on Monday giving people the much needed respite from a prolonged heatwave and dry spell, as mercury plummeted several notches.

The relief from the sweltering came after Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording the season's highest nighttime temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive night, highlighting the impact of climate change.

On Monday, people woke up to a cool breeze followed by mild showers of rain which brought the mercury down by several notches. While the higher reaches reportedly received relatively heavy showers, Srinagar had a passing shower with the sun re-emerging from the clouds by the afternoon.

Meteorological department officials forecast intermittent rain until August 7. On July 29, they predicted generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in many parts of Kashmir Division and most of Jammu Division. Similar conditions are expected on July 30-31, with widespread rain in Jammu Division.

From August 1-7, officials anticipate cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershowers in many parts of Kashmir Division and most of Jammu Division. An advisory warned of intense showers, flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas, particularly in Jammu Division.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif reported that the night temperature, recorded between Sunday and Monday night, was 6.0 degrees above normal and matched the second-highest minimum temperature ever recorded on July 26, 2021. The record high remains 25.2 degrees Celsius, set on July 21, 1988.

Sunday also saw Srinagar's third-highest July temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius amid an unprecedented heatwave, marking the hottest day of the season so far. The all-time highest maximum temperature for July in Srinagar is 38.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on July 10, 1946, followed by 37 degrees Celsius on July 9, 1999.

In response to the heat, residents of central Kashmir's Budgam district marched to Chrar-e-Sharief, the shrine of Kashmir’s patron saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani, to pray for rain. This long-standing practice aims to seek relief from extreme weather conditions through community prayers.