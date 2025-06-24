Rains Bring Havoc To Uttarakhand; 18 Dead, 24 Roads Blocked

Dehradun: The monsoon has brought havoc to Uttarakhand while exposing the administrative claims on preparedness for the rains. Rains in the last 48 hours have led to the closure of 24 roads, including the border roads.
As many as 18 people have been killed while eight have sustained injuries. Two people have also gone missing between June 1 and June 23.
With more rain being predicted across Uttarakhand, people, particularly those residing in the hilly areas, are a worried lot. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has planned a mock drill in the plain areas.
The 24 roads that stand blocked are in Almora, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Tehri, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar and Champawat districts.
Meanwhile, the road accidents have also claimed 28 lives in the state between June 1 and June 23, while 128 were injured.
The weatherman has issued orange and yellow alerts for the state till June 27. Meanwhile, efforts are on to clear the road leading to Yamunotri at Naukainchi. This path had witnessed a massive landslide on Monday. While two bodies, including that of a 12-year-old girl, had been recovered, one injured was sent to the hospital.
The travellers have been stationed at safe locations while efforts are on to locate Kamlesh Jethwa of Mumbai and Bhavika Sharma of New Delhi, who had gone missing.
Sub Divisional Magistrate at Barkot Brajesh Kumar Tewari said the pilgrims have been stationed at Dubata Band, Barkot, Gangnani, Kharadi, Pali Gad and other settlements. The travel to Yamunotri, one of the Char Dhams, is expected to resume on Wednesday.