ETV Bharat / state

Rains Bring Havoc To Uttarakhand; 18 Dead, 24 Roads Blocked

Dehradun: The monsoon has brought havoc to Uttarakhand while exposing the administrative claims on preparedness for the rains. Rains in the last 48 hours have led to the closure of 24 roads, including the border roads.

As many as 18 people have been killed while eight have sustained injuries. Two people have also gone missing between June 1 and June 23.

With more rain being predicted across Uttarakhand, people, particularly those residing in the hilly areas, are a worried lot. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has planned a mock drill in the plain areas.

The 24 roads that stand blocked are in Almora, Haridwar, Pithoragarh, Tehri, Chamoli, Pauri, Bageshwar and Champawat districts.