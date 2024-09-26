ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Rain Wreaks Havoc, Landslides And Floods Disrupt Normal Life

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Almora and Tehri Garhwal districts of Uttarakhand, disrupting normal life in the state. It also triggered flash floods and landslides, blocking the National Highway near Almora-Haldwani National Highway. The rains also caused the Dharmganga River to overflow, damaging the property and sweeping away a bulldozer.

Collage showing aftermath of rains in Uttarakhand
Collage showing aftermath of rains in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Almora (Uttarakhand): Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in parts of Uttarakhand as it triggered flash floods and landslides, blocking the National Highway (NH) near Almora.

The landslides also led to huge traffic snarls on the NH 109 areas and other connecting roads. The rains also caused the Dharmganga River to overflow damaging the roads and sweeping away a bulldozer. Several roads from Budhakedar to Pinswaad have also been damaged.

On Thursday, a bridge near Quarab was hit by a landslide leading to the accumulation of huge boulders and other debris on the road. Although no casualty was reported, the road closure completely halted public and traffic movements.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy stones fell from the mountains between 3 AM and 4 AM due to which the road was blocked, leading to huge traffic jams on both sides. A large number of vehicles were stranded in Quarab, Mona and Chopra areas.

Upon receiving the information, the officials sent two bulldozers to remove the debris as people and tourists faced trouble due to delays in the clearance.

The bulldozers started working to remove the debris and open the roads but one of the machines was stuck and later swept away in the river, Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal told ETV Bharat.

