Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi-NCR Kill 2, IMD Predicts More Showers

New Delhi: After being swept by rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm on Wednesday, Delhi experienced a cool morning today with the minimum temperature lowering to 20.8 degrees Celsius, around five degrees below normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted partly cloudy sky today and rain and thunderstorm on Friday and Saturday.

The severe storm claimed two lives and injured 11 others along with disrupting road, metro and air traffic yesterday.

The minimum temperature was 30.2 degrees Celsius, the highest of the season, and 12 mm rain was recorded in the last 24 hours. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 297, considered 'poor quality' as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Among the deceased included an elderly man, who died after an electric pole fell on him while he was walking on Lodhi Road in Nizamuddin area. On information, police and disaster response teams reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Later in Gokulpuri, a 22-year-old youth died after a tree fell on him. Two motorcycles were also damaged on the spot and the youth was taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Many accidents were caused due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds. Balcony of a building in the furniture market collapsed in Mangolpuri area, injuring four passers-by and they were rushed to the hospital. A few two-wheelers parked at the spot were also damaged. Due to fallen trees on Teen Murti Marg and Janpath Road, several vehicles were trapped and damaged.