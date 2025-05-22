Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi-NCR Kill 2, IMD Predicts More Showers

New Delhi: After being swept by rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm on Wednesday, Delhi experienced a cool morning today with the minimum temperature lowering to 20.8 degrees Celsius, around five degrees below normal.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted partly cloudy sky today and rain and thunderstorm on Friday and Saturday.
The severe storm claimed two lives and injured 11 others along with disrupting road, metro and air traffic yesterday.
The minimum temperature was 30.2 degrees Celsius, the highest of the season, and 12 mm rain was recorded in the last 24 hours. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 297, considered 'poor quality' as per the Central Pollution Control Board.
Among the deceased included an elderly man, who died after an electric pole fell on him while he was walking on Lodhi Road in Nizamuddin area. On information, police and disaster response teams reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Later in Gokulpuri, a 22-year-old youth died after a tree fell on him. Two motorcycles were also damaged on the spot and the youth was taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Many accidents were caused due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds. Balcony of a building in the furniture market collapsed in Mangolpuri area, injuring four passers-by and they were rushed to the hospital. A few two-wheelers parked at the spot were also damaged. Due to fallen trees on Teen Murti Marg and Janpath Road, several vehicles were trapped and damaged.
Also traffic was disrupted in sector 12, 27 and 29 of Noida because of fallen trees. Due to strong wind, a signboard of sector 15 metro station collapsed on motorcycles parked there, damaging many of those. Several parts of the city were waterlogged.
The sudden storm affected metro services on Red, Yellow and Pink Lines near Shaheed Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Nizamuddin stations and efforts were launched to restore normalcy.
Meanwhile, the BSES issued a statement saying their maintenance teams are on high alert and the Quick Response Teams (QRT) are on ground to address power cut complaints. It said that thunderstorm and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds and rain led to power disruption in some parts of the city, mainly due to falling of trees and their branches on electricity cables. BSES operations and maintenance teams are on high alert, QRTs have been deployed to attend complaints. Power supply is being restored rapidly in most of the cases, it added.
However, repairs took longer than usual following traffic congestion and damage to power infrastructure due to fallen trees.
An advisory issued by Delhi airport stated that due to bad weather conditions and thunderstorm in Delhi, flight operations may be affected. "Our ground teams are working continuously with all concerned parties to provide smooth and safe experience to the passengers. Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about their flights," it read.
Many flights were delayed and diverted due to the storm.