Rain, Snowfall Likely In Jammu Kashmir After A Month's Dry Spell

Jammu: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of February.

The weather department officials said there were chances of scattered rain and snow in some parts of the Kashmir Valley, whereas rain may occur at scattered places in the upper reaches of the Jammu region.

“On February 3, scattered rain may occur, whereas on February 4, widespread rain and snow are expected across Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.

This comes as the region mostly witnessed dry weather in January, with most parts of Kashmir recording above-normal temperatures. The situation raised concerns among the officials and environmentalists, who believe that prolonged dryness and rising temperatures would negatively impact crops and orchards.

Experts say Kashmir’s harshest winter period, Chilla-i-Kalan, comprising 40 days in December-January, should have brought snow, rain, and biting cold, but it has been marked by prolonged dryness and temperatures far above normal averages this year.