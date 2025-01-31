ETV Bharat / state

Rain, Snowfall Likely In Jammu Kashmir After A Month's Dry Spell

This comes as the region mostly witnessed dry weather in January, with most parts of Kashmir recording above-normal temperatures, raising environmental concerns.

File photo of a snowfall in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Jammu: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of February.

The weather department officials said there were chances of scattered rain and snow in some parts of the Kashmir Valley, whereas rain may occur at scattered places in the upper reaches of the Jammu region.

“On February 3, scattered rain may occur, whereas on February 4, widespread rain and snow are expected across Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.

This comes as the region mostly witnessed dry weather in January, with most parts of Kashmir recording above-normal temperatures. The situation raised concerns among the officials and environmentalists, who believe that prolonged dryness and rising temperatures would negatively impact crops and orchards.

Experts say Kashmir’s harshest winter period, Chilla-i-Kalan, comprising 40 days in December-January, should have brought snow, rain, and biting cold, but it has been marked by prolonged dryness and temperatures far above normal averages this year.

The IMD Centre in Srinagar data recorded a maximum temperature of 15 degrees in mid-January, almost 8 degrees above the normal.

The lack of precipitation has been stark. Contrastingly, the data show that the Valley has received only 25-30 per cent of rain and snow, and the temperature has felt more like early spring, with daytime temperatures staying in double digits.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the minimum recorded temperature in Srinagar was 0.1°C, Qazigund 0.1°C, Pahalgam -1.7°C, Kupwara 1.1°C, Kokernag 0.2°C, Gulmarg -6.0°C, Sonamarg -5.0°C, Zojila -21.0°C, Bandipora 2.1°C, Baramulla -0.2°C, Budgam -1.1°C, Ganderbal -0.7°C, Pulwama -1.1°C, Khudwani -2°C, Kulgam -1.9°C, Shopian -3°C, and Larnoo recorded -1.7°C.

In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.5°C, Banihal 2°C, Batote 4.5°C, Katra 8.2°C, Bhaderwah 4.5°C, Kishtwar 5.6°C, Padder -0.9°C, Poonch 4.3°C, Rajouri 4.9°C, Samba 4.8°C, Kathua 9.4°C, Reasi 6.8°C, and Udhampur 5.5°C.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of -9.2°C, Kargil -6.4°C, and Drass -11.4°C.

TAGGED:

KASHMIR SNOWDRY SPELL JAMMU KASHMIRIMDRAIN SNOWFALL FORECAST IN KASHMIR

