Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR, More Showers Likely Today

New Delhi: Late-night showers lashed parts of the national capital, causing waterlogging and heavy traffic jams across many areas, with more rain predicted for Friday, according to the weathermen. Following the rain, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to the weather department.

Due to the rain, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 29.6 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge station recorded 69.4 mm, Delhi University 56.5 mm, Lodhi Road 28.2 mm, Aya Nagar 19.5 mm and Palam 18 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8. 30 am Friday, according to data shared by the weather department.

The late-night showers between 2.30 am and 5.30 am submerged many roads, causing severe traffic jams that disrupted movement across the city. Informing the public about traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, the police posted photos and videos and advised people to avoid affected areas and take alternate routes.

"Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to water logging at GGR PDR. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on X.

In several posts, the police also informed that traffic was affected on multiple roads, including Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony, Main Kanjhawla Road in the carriageway from Budh Vihar towards Puth Khurd, Outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa.