Rain Keeps Jammu Region On Tenterhooks; Jammu-Pathankot National Highway Shut For 2nd Day

By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Wet weather continues to keep the people of Jammu region on tenterhooks with intermittent rain lashing most of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital causing damage to vital structures and property across the region.
The Jammu-Pathankot national highway continues to remain closed for traffic for the second consecutive day on Monday after the Logate bridge across the Sehar Khad stream was damaged in Kathua district prompting authorities to divert traffic.
Vital Bridge On Jammu-Pathankot Highway Damaged; NHAI Blames Cloudburst
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) blamed cloudburst on the intervening night of August 17-18 which had caused damage to the floor protection of the bridge.
“The incident is the outcome of unprecedented rainfall and cloudburst-induced flash floods in the region. During the midnight of 17/18 August 2025, a cloudburst about 4–5 km upstream of NH-44 caused damage to the floor protection of the left hand side (LHS) 2-lane Major Bridge (Khadri-2) over Sehar Khad at Km 27. Despite efforts to carry out temporary protection works, continuous rainfall prevented restoration,” Jhanvi Jaiswal, public relation officer of NHAI told ETV Bharat.
Subsequently, intense rainfall on 23 and 24 August 2025 led to flash floods across the region, she said. Jaiswal said that in the Sehar Khad stream, excessive flow caused deep scouring around Pier P-11 of the LHS bridge, resulting in settlement of its shallow foundation and damage to two spans after which traffic was accordingly diverted to the right hand side (RHS) bridge.
“However, with water levels continuing to rise, visible scouring has also been noticed near the RHS bridge. As a precautionary measure, traffic movement over the RHS Bridge has been temporarily stopped. Traffic will be resumed only after water levels recede and the structural condition of the bridge is ascertained through inspection,” she said.
The PRO said that the NHAI was closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of road users and early restoration of traffic on NH-44.
She informed that the site was being reviewed for resumption of traffic but due to continuous rain, the condition of the bridge foundation could not be checked. “Machinery is working to divert traffic on other spans so that further action can be done,” Jaiswal added.
Official sources said that water was diverted to Sehar Khad and when the heavy rain lashed the area followed by flash floods, it put pressure on the stream and led to damage to the bridge on the national highway. The NHAI is partly blaming riverbed mining for the damage.
The bridge was constructed around 2008 with shallow foundations. NHAI PRO, Jaiswal said that due to mining and other reasons, the river bed level was continuously receding. Extensive floor protection repair works were carried out in 2023-24, but in the cloudburst, the flow of the river concentrated to 2-3 spans on the Jammu side which otherwise remained dry, she added.
“This is also evident from the government building constructed on Jammu end on the downstream side which has got damaged too. Despite all precautionary measures, this damage occurred due to natural calamity,” Jaiswal said.
Key Railway Bridge Under Threat
Meanwhile, heavy rain has also led to soil erosion near Chakki Railway Bridge on Jammu-Pathankot line but there was no disruption to the railway traffic.
“There is no traffic disruption so far. Railways are monitoring the situation real time through round the clock watchmen and CCTV coverage,” Uchit Singhal, Senior Division Commercial Manager (SDCM) Jammu railway division told ETV Bharat.
Jammu Areas Inundated, Bridge Damaged
A day after heavy rain inundated several areas of Jammu city and water had entered in homes of people in Janipur, Roopnagar, Jewel and other areas, a small bridge near bus stand Jammu, connecting the bus stand with B.C road was damaged on Monday which disrupted vehicular traffic.
But vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is plying smoothly with authorities keeping a close eye on the emerging situation.
Weather Forecast
The Meteorological Department on Monday predicted light to moderate rain at many places with heavy to very heavy rain at few places of Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri during August 25-26; and heavy rain over Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and southern parts of Kashmir division with thunder/gusty winds.
The meteorological department said there was a possibility of cloudburst/flash floods/ landslides/mudslides in vulnerable areas while asking people to stay away from rivers and streams.
