Rain Keeps Jammu Region On Tenterhooks; Jammu-Pathankot National Highway Shut For 2nd Day

Portion of a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway gets damaged due to overflowing of Sahar Khad nallah following heavy rainfall, in Kathua, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Wet weather continues to keep the people of Jammu region on tenterhooks with intermittent rain lashing most of the parts of Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital causing damage to vital structures and property across the region.

The Jammu-Pathankot national highway continues to remain closed for traffic for the second consecutive day on Monday after the Logate bridge across the Sehar Khad stream was damaged in Kathua district prompting authorities to divert traffic.

Vital Bridge On Jammu-Pathankot Highway Damaged; NHAI Blames Cloudburst

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) blamed cloudburst on the intervening night of August 17-18 which had caused damage to the floor protection of the bridge.

“The incident is the outcome of unprecedented rainfall and cloudburst-induced flash floods in the region. During the midnight of 17/18 August 2025, a cloudburst about 4–5 km upstream of NH-44 caused damage to the floor protection of the left hand side (LHS) 2-lane Major Bridge (Khadri-2) over Sehar Khad at Km 27. Despite efforts to carry out temporary protection works, continuous rainfall prevented restoration,” Jhanvi Jaiswal, public relation officer of NHAI told ETV Bharat.

Subsequently, intense rainfall on 23 and 24 August 2025 led to flash floods across the region, she said. Jaiswal said that in the Sehar Khad stream, excessive flow caused deep scouring around Pier P-11 of the LHS bridge, resulting in settlement of its shallow foundation and damage to two spans after which traffic was accordingly diverted to the right hand side (RHS) bridge.

“However, with water levels continuing to rise, visible scouring has also been noticed near the RHS bridge. As a precautionary measure, traffic movement over the RHS Bridge has been temporarily stopped. Traffic will be resumed only after water levels recede and the structural condition of the bridge is ascertained through inspection,” she said.

The water level of the Tawi river rises after heavy rainfall, in Jammu, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. (PTI)

The PRO said that the NHAI was closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of road users and early restoration of traffic on NH-44.

She informed that the site was being reviewed for resumption of traffic but due to continuous rain, the condition of the bridge foundation could not be checked. “Machinery is working to divert traffic on other spans so that further action can be done,” Jaiswal added.