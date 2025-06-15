Delhi Reeling Under High Temperature Again After A Brief Spell Of Respite From Rain

New Delhi: The Delhi-NCR region has received a short spell of rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds. The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier forecast rain and strong winds, which lashed the city but did not last long and did not have much impact on the temperature, which increased once again.

According to the Meteorological Department, strong winds will blow in the capital for the next 5 days and there is a possibility of moderate rain. A warning has been issued for winds and showers at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour in many areas of Delhi. During these rains, the wind speed can be seen up to 50 kilometres per hour. During this time, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 40 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

Western disturbance

The Meteorological Department says that a new western disturbance has formed from Saturday. Moderate rain with strong winds has been predicted in the Delhi-NCR region from June 16 to 20. However, this will not have any significant effect on the heat. Due to this western disturbance, monsoon is expected to arrive by the end of the month.

Weather forecast for next week

It may be stormy and rainy in the city in the next two days. The Meteorological Department says that there may be light rain or drizzle in Delhi for the entire week. The IMD has also predicted some decrease in temperature in Delhi as well as NCR from 16 to 20 June.

On 16, 18, 19 and 20 June, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be recorded around 36 to 39 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 25 to 27 degrees Celsius from 17 to 20 June.