Rain in Delhi; Heatwave to Continue in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal: IMD

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Delhi, Punjab and Haryana are expected to receive light rainfall with thundershowers while Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra will experience moderate rain today. Parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will continue to reel under heatwave conditions for a few more days.

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall with thundershowers in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and some pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra today.

According to the weather office, isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) will be witnessed over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between April 27 and 28. This apart, scattered hailstorms have also been predicted in these areas today.

Amidst the scorching heat and soaring mercury level, Delhi and it's nearby regions received light rainfall along with lightning on Friday evening after a sudden change in weather conditions, bringing the much-needed relief. Although the rain decreased the temperature, Delhi recorded its hottest day of this summer on Friday with the mercury level crossing 40 degrees Celsius. The national capital may expect pre-monsoon showers in the coming weeks, with the onset of the rainy season, which is anticipated in mid-June to early July, weather officials said.

Similarly, the IMD predicted isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) over Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

In the north-east, isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) are expected over Arunachal Pradesh and scattered to widespread rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during April 27-30.

According to the weather office, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in many parts of West Bengal and Odisha as well as some pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next five days. Kerala may experience heatwave conditions during April 27-28, Konkan during 27-29 and western Uttar Pradesh and coastal Andhra Pradesh during April 28-30.

