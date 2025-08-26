Rain Fury: CM Abdullah To Visit Jammu As Toll Rises To 4, Several Structures Damaged

Jammu: At least four people including a 13-year-old girl died while several structures have been damaged after incessant heavy rainfall battered most of the areas of Jammu division, pushing water levels of several rivers close to the danger level. In view of the prevailing situation, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday morning held a review meeting on the flood mitigation measures at Jammu and directed officials to remain on alert and take all necessary steps possible.

The situation in Jammu city remains grim as Tawi river is flowing near the danger mark and a flood-like situation persists in the low-lying areas of the city. Jammu's Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar informed that rivers like Tawi, Basantar and Chenab are flowing at warning levels or breached at some places.

"Water level of River Basantar, Tawi and Chenab are currently at warning level, and in view of medium to heavy rainfall forecast in Jammu Division during the next 40 hours, as a precautionary measure, residents and visitors have been advised to stay away from riverbanks and flood prone areas," said Ramesh Kumar, who is also the head of divisional disaster management authority.

On the safety precautions, he stressed, "Avoid any kind of activity near the riverbanks, especially in low-lying or flood-prone areas. Stay updated with local weather alerts and follow official orders/communications."

"Authorities are actively monitoring the situation. Please prioritise your safety and take necessary precautions until further notice," he added.

In Doda district, a girl died in Bhalessa area after a house collapsed due to heavy rain. "A girl of Amritpura area in Bhallessa unfortunately died on Monday. Almost all the streams are flowing dangerously and several structures have been damaged in the heavy rain," Harvinder Singh, Doda Deputy Commissioner told ETV Bharat. Three more deaths were reported in Doda today owing to torrential rains.

He said traffic has been restricted on Batote-Kishtwar national highway, and the main bridge connecting Doda town with Pul Doda has been shut for vehicular movement after water level in Chenab river breached danger level. "Many link roads have been closed and people have been advised to stay alert given the current satiation," he added.

Owing to incessant rainfall, Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed and traffic from both the sides has been halted. The traffic movement on Jammu-Pathankot has also been suspended following rise in water level of Sehar Khad, where a bridge was damaged a couple of days ago.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Minister for Irrigation And Flood Control, Javed Rana said that government is monitoring the situation. "The drainage system is weak and choked due to which there is a flood-like situation in Jammu city but as of now everything is under control," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Abdullah said he will be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. He said instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to cover emergency restoration work and other exigences.