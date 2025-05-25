ETV Bharat / state

Rain And Storm Help Two Inmates Escape From Moga Police Lock-Up

Moga: Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Punjab on Saturday night, causing significant damage across the region. Amid the chaos, two inmates escaped from the Kot Isha Khan police station lock-up in Moga, raising serious questions about police security and infrastructure.

According to police, both accused are residents of Lohara village. They exploited the stormy weather and fled by breaking the lock-up wall under the cover of darkness.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D Sukh Amrit Singh said, “The incident occurred on Saturday night when strong winds and rain damaged the roof of the lock-up. Seizing the opportunity, the two accused, who had been arrested on May 23 with 80 narcotic pills under FIR No. 84, escaped by breaking the wall.”

The escapees have been identified as Baljit Singh and Kuldeep Singh. Police said the duo was on a two-day remand and housed in the lock-up at the time of the incident. Negligence in security arrangements and the fragile condition of the lock-up contributed to the escape.