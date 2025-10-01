Railways To Develop Direct Connectivity Between Nawada And Pawapuri
The new rail line will provide direct connectivity to Pawapuri which is a major Jain pilgrimage site, visited by thousands of devotees every year.
New Delhi: In an aim to develop religious tourism and provide better connectivity for passengers, the railway has approved a new rail project connecting Nawada and Pawapuri, which will be a new impetus to religious tourism in the Jain Circuit. This will establish connectivity with Rajgir and Bihar Sharif will be strengthened, and travel time in the Nawada-Nalanda-Rajgir region will be reduced.
“This rail line will play a significant role in social and economic development for the people, especially those who are associated with the tourism industry,” the railway official said.
According to the ministry, this new rail line will provide direct connectivity between Nawada and Pawapuri. Pawapuri is a major Jain pilgrimage site, visited by thousands of devotees every year. With the completion of the project, Pawapuri will be connected by road as well as rail, reducing road traffic congestion and facilitating travel to Parasnath and the Jal Mandir. The Nawada region will be connected to Nalanda and the proposed industrial zone, which will provide improved access to major markets for the traditional silk industry in Qadirganj, and will revitalise trade and trade in Bhagalpur. The rail line will cost approximately Rs 492.14 crore.
As per the ministry, the project will also facilitate access to important educational and cultural centres such as Nalanda University and Bodh Gaya. A significant number of local employment opportunities will be created during construction, and upon completion, trade and industry will benefit.
Furthermore, this initiative will also boost the proposed 2000 MW nuclear power plant in Rajauli and other regional development projects.
The new rail line will not only enhance its religious significance but will also pave the way for education, tourism, industry, and socio-economic progress. This project will strengthen the cultural heritage of the entire region and bring development to the region.
Similarly, the Railway Board has given its approval for the construction of a new railway line between Bihta and Anugrah Narayan Road in Bihar, covering a total length of 117.06 kilometres, including Bihta ROR. The project has been sanctioned at a completion cost of Rs 3,606.42 crore and is expected to play a transformative role in boosting connectivity and driving socio-economic growth in the region.
“By reducing travel time and ensuring smoother connectivity between Bihta and Anugrah Narayan Road, the project is anticipated to enhance accessibility for people and businesses in the adjoining districts. This development is set to promote local trade, generate employment opportunities, and contribute significantly to regional upliftment,” the officials informed.
As per the approved plan, the sanctioned cost includes Rs 3,072.52 crore for civil works, Rs 379.83 crore for electrical components, and Rs 154.07 crore for signalling and telecommunications. This balanced allocation underscores the focus on creating a robust and modern infrastructure setup that can cater to the growing needs of passenger movement.
This rail line will provide direct connectivity between Bihta - Anugrah Narayan road and will reduce travel time between Patna and Son Nagar, reaffirming the government’s emphasis on strengthening railway infrastructure.
