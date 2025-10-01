ETV Bharat / state

Railways To Develop Direct Connectivity Between Nawada And Pawapuri

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an aim to develop religious tourism and provide better connectivity for passengers, the railway has approved a new rail project connecting Nawada and Pawapuri, which will be a new impetus to religious tourism in the Jain Circuit. This will establish connectivity with Rajgir and Bihar Sharif will be strengthened, and travel time in the Nawada-Nalanda-Rajgir region will be reduced.

“This rail line will play a significant role in social and economic development for the people, especially those who are associated with the tourism industry,” the railway official said.

According to the ministry, this new rail line will provide direct connectivity between Nawada and Pawapuri. Pawapuri is a major Jain pilgrimage site, visited by thousands of devotees every year. With the completion of the project, Pawapuri will be connected by road as well as rail, reducing road traffic congestion and facilitating travel to Parasnath and the Jal Mandir. The Nawada region will be connected to Nalanda and the proposed industrial zone, which will provide improved access to major markets for the traditional silk industry in Qadirganj, and will revitalise trade and trade in Bhagalpur. The rail line will cost approximately Rs 492.14 crore.

As per the ministry, the project will also facilitate access to important educational and cultural centres such as Nalanda University and Bodh Gaya. A significant number of local employment opportunities will be created during construction, and upon completion, trade and industry will benefit.

Furthermore, this initiative will also boost the proposed 2000 MW nuclear power plant in Rajauli and other regional development projects.