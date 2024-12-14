Railways Suspends RRB Gorakhpur Chairman Over Recruitment Scam, Halts Hiring Process

Gorakhpur: The Railways on Saturday suspended the Chairman of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Gorakhpur, Nuruddin Ansari, for his alleged involvement in a recruitment scam.
The case is linked to the backdoor appointment of two candidates, Saurabh Kumar and Rahul Pratap, on the post of Technical Grade Third Fitter to the Modern Coach Factory Raibareli on April 26, 2024.
The investigation revealed that the two candidates were included in the appointment list without their participation in the recruitment test as their fathers are railway employees, who managed the fraudulent appointments,” the probe revealed.
“One of the fathers is a retired panel in charge, and the other is the personal assistant of the RRB Chairman. The personal assistant has since been transferred to the signal office,” said a senior official.
Following the revelations, the Railways has halted the recruitment until a new panel is announced to review the names of the candidates.
Meanwhile, Railway Board Director (Establishment) Ravindra Pandey has given additional charge of chairman of RRB Gorakhpur to CPO Awadhesh Kumar.
Past Incidents Of Recruitment Scam
This is not the first case of recruitment scam in the RRB Gorakhpur. In 2022, the then Chairman and several employees were removed after the Delhi Railway Vigilance found several irregularities in the hiring process.
One of the biggest recruiters in the country’s government sector, Indian Railways, has come under fire for such scams, raising questions about the fairness and openness of its hiring practices.
