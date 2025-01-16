ETV Bharat / state

Railways Suspends One Pair Of Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Train

One pair of the Karta-New Delhi Vande Bharat train will be suspended till March 6.

Railways Suspends One Pair Of Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Train
Representational image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 10:29 PM IST

Jammu: The Railways has suspended the operation of one pair of the Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat train from today till March 6, a senior official said.

According to the official, the train service has been suspended owing to the ongoing expansion work at Jammu Tawi railway station.

Divisional Traffic Manager (DTM) Jammu Ashok Singh Salaria said that the operation of one pair of Vande Bharat will remain suspended till March 6. "One train which leaves in the morning from Katra will continue to run whereas another pair which leaves Katra in the afternoon will remain suspended," the DTM said.

"We are hopeful to complete the expansion by March and hopefully on March 6, the operation will resume. There are many other trains which will not run during this time," he added.

Alongside Vande Bharat, DMU trains, running from Kathua to Udhampur will not run during this period, the official added.

Jammu Tawi railway station is getting a new look as the number of platforms will be increased from three to seven whereas old infrastructure is being dismantled and new buildings will be constructed.

On January 6, Jammu got a new railway division after it was separated from the Firozpur railway division. The Jammu division will be hosting around 18000 employees and this requires more infrastructure. Already expansion of the railway station was taken up before getting the division status and work is going on in full swing.

