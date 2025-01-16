ETV Bharat / state

Railways Suspends One Pair Of Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Train

Jammu: The Railways has suspended the operation of one pair of the Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat train from today till March 6, a senior official said.

According to the official, the train service has been suspended owing to the ongoing expansion work at Jammu Tawi railway station.

Divisional Traffic Manager (DTM) Jammu Ashok Singh Salaria said that the operation of one pair of Vande Bharat will remain suspended till March 6. "One train which leaves in the morning from Katra will continue to run whereas another pair which leaves Katra in the afternoon will remain suspended," the DTM said.

"We are hopeful to complete the expansion by March and hopefully on March 6, the operation will resume. There are many other trains which will not run during this time," he added.