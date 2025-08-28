Railways Run Two Special Trains For Stranded Passengers From Jammu

Jammu: The Jammu division of Northern Railways today ran two special trains for passengers who were stranded at Jammu due to heavy rainfall, which had led to the cancellation of trains and traffic movement on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

In a statement issued by the Jammu railway division, it was said that keeping the situation in mind, Northern Railways took all necessary steps to ensure the safety of passengers and restore rail service.

"In this situation, Jammu Division, in collaboration with Government Railway Police (GRP) and District Administration, ran two special trains today to help the stranded passengers reach their destination. The first special train, number 02238, carrying about 1,400 to 1,500 passengers, left Jammu for Varanasi at 3:45 pm. After this, a second special train number for New Delhi, 04680, was arranged, which departed at 5.40 pm, carrying over 1,500 passengers," said Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) of Jammu railway division.

Stranded passengers in Jammu. (ETV Bharat)

"The passengers expressed their deep appreciation and satisfaction with Indian Railways for the prompt and efficient arrangements made under such challenging circumstances. Heavy rains caused massive disruption in train services, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded in the Jammu region," he said.

The statement said that under the overall supervision and guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and SDCM Uchit Singhal, dedicated teams led by Assistant Chief Commissioners Jaswant Singh and Manoj Meena worked tirelessly. "They closely coordinated with various departments to ensure the timely and smooth departure of the special trains. GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel also played a vital role in ensuring safe and orderly boarding of the train by the passengers," the statement reads.

Uchit Singhal said that, along with running trains for the passengers stranded due to floods, the railway administration also made arrangements for their food and water at important stations like Jammu, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Pathankot Cantt, and Pathankot City. And with the help of local people, langars were organised at many places, and proper arrangements for accommodation were made.

