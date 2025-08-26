ETV Bharat / state

Railways Provide Food To Stranded Passengers At Railway Stations In Jammu Division

Jammu: In a humanitarian step, the Railways reached out to stranded passengers at several railway stations and took measures to provide food and lodging facilities in the prevailing bad weather conditions in the Jammu region.

Heavy rains lashing the Jammu region have disrupted rail traffic as Northern Railways cancelled 18 trains, both incoming and outgoing, from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu railway stations on Tuesday, officials said.

"Multiple steps have been taken by Railways in such prevailing conditions to provide facilitation to stranded passengers at railway stations," a senior railway official said.

The Railways, in collaboration with civil society and staff at five stations, provided food, water and other facilities to the stranded passengers.

"Food items and water were arranged in coordination with local NGOs and civil society for passengers of stranded trains at Chak Rakhwal, Manwal, Sangar, Vijaypur and Gaghwal, with the help of station staff, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal, said.

Singhal said that help desks were set up at major stations like Jammu, Katra and Pathankot to provide information to passengers. "Supervisors were deployed round the clock at control and station points, and officers were deployed at control offices and at Pathankot," he said.