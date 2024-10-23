Railways Maximum Prepared For Cyclone Dana, With Minimal Disruption : Vaishnaw

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Dana knocks on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, the Ministry of Railways expressed its readiness to handle crisis in case of any emergency or eventuality. Conducting a high-level review meeting to ensure preparedness in areas likely to be affected by the storm, Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stressed on the importance of ensuring 'maximum preparedness with minimal disruption', while also minimizing inconvenience to passengers.

War rooms have been set up at key locations, including Bhubaneswar, Garden Reach (Kolkata), and divisional offices in Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur, and Kharagpur. These war rooms will function round-the-clock to coordinate responses and ensure rapid restoration of services and infrastructure. Communication is being maintained with the India Meteorological Department for real-time updates on the cyclone’s path and intensity, the minister stated.

Senior officials including Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, General Managers of East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway, as well as Divisional Railway Managers from Kharagpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, and Khurda Road participated in the meeting.

Response Teams and Resource Allocation

Specialized teams have been stationed across strategic locations such as Soro, Jaleswar, and other major stations to address damaged tracks, signaling systems, and electrical infrastructure. Diesel locomotives are on standby to handle power outages. Over 600 staff members have been positioned at key points, supported by relief vans, heavy machinery, and trolleys to respond swiftly to any emergencies. Railways have assembled a scratch rake for the rapid transport of relief materials, stationed at Kharagpur. Tower wagons are also placed at various locations to assist in restoration efforts. Continuous track-patrolling will begin on the evening of October 22 and extend through October 25, with further extensions as necessary.

Medical and Food Provisions

Medical teams equipped with chlorine tablets, medicines, and other supplies have been stationed at critical locations such as Kharagpur and Balasore to manage any health emergencies. Adequate food supplies, including baby food, have been arranged at major stations to cater to passengers on trains that may be delayed or controlled due to the cyclone. Water tanks with sufficient capacity are in place to ensure the availability of clean water at railway colonies and important stations. Minister Vaishnaw reiterated the importance of minimizing disruptions while ensuring passenger safety. The Railways will continue monitoring the cyclone closely, taking necessary actions to ensure smooth and safe operations during and after the storm.