Railways Makes Preparations For Candidates Of The UPPSC Exam
Teams of officers, commercial staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed at major stations for candidates' convenience in travelling.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: With a view to providing a smooth journey to reach examination centres without hassle and bustle to lakhs of candidates across the country, the railway has made an elaborate arrangement to run special trains for the examinees of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), which is scheduled to be held on Sunday at 1435 examination centres across all 75 districts.
Informing the details about the arrangement, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway (Prayagraj Division), said, “To ensure the convenience of travel of candidates, the teams of officers, commercial staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed at major stations to assist them.”
“The UPPSC is conducting the PCS Exam-2025 on October 12. This exam will be held at 1,435 examination centres across all 75 districts of the state, with millions of candidates expected to participate,” Singh added.
The railway official further stated that station activities will be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras. To ensure smooth transportation of candidates, Prayagraj Division has arranged for reserved rakes and will also operate special trains as needed.
Departure times of various trains on October 12 may be altered as needed to ensure that candidates returning after the examination do not face any inconvenience in reaching their destinations. Similarly, various trains may be extended on October 11 and 12, if necessary.
Special preparations have been made by the railways to ensure the convenience and smooth travel of the candidates taking this exam. Teams of officers, commercial staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed at major stations within the division – Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central, Aligarh Junction, Tundla, Etawah, and Mainpuri – for special surveillance and passenger assistance.
In addition, Prayagraj Division has arranged for additional rakes at Dadri, Tundla, Kanpur Central, and Prayagraj Junction, which will be operated as special trains as needed.
The railway has ensured that all candidates appearing for the examination do not face any inconvenience on the railway premises. Divisional officials will maintain 24/7 surveillance through a control room on the examination day to ensure there is no disruption to traffic and train operations. Instructions have been issued at all major stations to actively utilise the "holding area" in case of increased crowds, ensuring orderly waiting and assistance for passengers, Singh mentioned.
Similarly, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has also issued a public notice and said, “In view of the UPPCS Preliminary Examination which is to be held on Sunday, Namo Bharat services operating between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South will commence at 6 am instead of 8 am and will remain operational until 10 pm.”
