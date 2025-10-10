ETV Bharat / state

Railways Makes Preparations For Candidates Of The UPPSC Exam

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: With a view to providing a smooth journey to reach examination centres without hassle and bustle to lakhs of candidates across the country, the railway has made an elaborate arrangement to run special trains for the examinees of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), which is scheduled to be held on Sunday at 1435 examination centres across all 75 districts.

Informing the details about the arrangement, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway (Prayagraj Division), said, “To ensure the convenience of travel of candidates, the teams of officers, commercial staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed at major stations to assist them.”

“The UPPSC is conducting the PCS Exam-2025 on October 12. This exam will be held at 1,435 examination centres across all 75 districts of the state, with millions of candidates expected to participate,” Singh added.

The railway official further stated that station activities will be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras. To ensure smooth transportation of candidates, Prayagraj Division has arranged for reserved rakes and will also operate special trains as needed.

Departure times of various trains on October 12 may be altered as needed to ensure that candidates returning after the examination do not face any inconvenience in reaching their destinations. Similarly, various trains may be extended on October 11 and 12, if necessary.