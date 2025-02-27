Railways' First Exclusive Container Terminal Inaugurated In Guajarat's Unjha

Unjha: The first Exclusive Container Rail Terminal (ECRT) of Indian Railways was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Unjha Railway Station under the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway in Gujarat.

State Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Mehsana MP Haribhai Patel, and Unjha MLA Kiritkumar Patel jointly flagged off the first container train from this terminal. The container train loaded with cumin, isabgol and other spices was flagged off for Mudra Port Cargo Complex.

The railway spokesperson hailed the inauguration as a groundbreaking milestone in goods transport. This is the first time 100 containers have been loaded at a terminal. The railways will earn ₹9.16 lakhs from this, showing the terminal's economic success.

Speaking at the function, Senior Divisional and Commercial Manager Annu Sai thanked all the stakeholders, especially the Business Development Unit and Divisional Railway Manager Sudhir Kumar Sharma for their cooperation in making this historic achievement possible. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the railway officials and crew. "This achievement marks the beginning of a new era of mass transport, where railways will become the backbone of India’s economic and agricultural progress," he added.