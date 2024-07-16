Railways Extends Battery Operated Car Service At Tuticorin Station For Elderly, Disabled Passengers

New Delhi: The Railway has extended its battery-operated car service at the Tuticorin station in Tamil Nadu to provide benefits to senior citizens, disabled passengers, pregnant women and other needy passengers, senior railway officials said on Tuesday.

According to Southern Railway officials, this service has been introduced at the Tuticorin Railway station.“The battery-operated car facility is available in the same railway zone including at stations like Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar Railway Stations. Now the service has been extended at Tuticorin station,” a senior officer of the Southern Railway Public Relations department said.

"We are getting an overwhelming response of its benefits for needy passengers at railway stations and soon this facility will be introduced at Tirunelveli and Kovilpatti Railway Stations,” the officials said.

This service helps needy passengers, who are not able to walk while carrying heavy luggage to reach his/her train coach at the platform. Now, passengers can book this battery-operated car through a given mobile number and avail of this service to reach their booked train coach.

“This service is very popular among needy passengers and they are availing of its benefits at the stations. The passengers like senior citizens, 'divyangjan' and other needy people are happy with this service,” the senior officials said.

As per the railway officials, earlier this service was free of cost but now passengers have to pay a nominal charge of Rs 10 for it. “Earlier, battery-operated car service was free of cost under various schemes and CSR service but now there is a nominal charge of Rs 10 for this service because authorities have to maintain these cars and keep them in proper service every day," the official added.

“Evolve Dynamics company, Chennai has been engaged to provide this facility for a period of three years and the licensee will collect Rs 10 per passenger,” the SR Public Relations department said. The battery-operated car has the capacity of six persons and runs on electric energy. The passengers may contact on mobile to avail the facility.