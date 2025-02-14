ETV Bharat / state

Pamban Bridge: India's New Engineering Marvel Opens This Month

Madurai: Preparatory work is underway to open the newly constructed railway bridge in Pamban in Tamil Nadu by the end of this month, railway sources said on Thursday.

The new 2.05-kilometre Pamban Bridge built at a cost of Rs. 550 crore will allow trains to cross the sea between mainland India and Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu in less than 5 minutes, significantly less than the previous 25-30 minutes on the old structure,

Trials have been completed on the new bridge and safety certifications have been received, he said. "The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has approved a speed limit of 75 kmph for the bridge, except for the vertical lift portion. The new bridge is designed for 80 kmph. Due to a curve, the CRS has approved a speed limit of 75 kmph. For the lift span alone, he has permitted 50 kmph," N Shrinivasan, senior deputy general manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the implementing agency for the bridge, said.

The new Pamban Bridge is the first vertical lift bridge in Asia, he informed. The Railways will decide whether to dismantle the iconic 111-year-old Pamban Bridge after the new one is opened for traffic, the official said.

The old bridge was the only connection to the pilgrimage destination Rameswaram and the popular tourist spot of Dhanushkodi from 1914 until 1988 when a road bridge was commissioned next to it.