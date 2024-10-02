Railways Asked To Pay Compensation Of Rs 25,000 For Not Refunding Cancelled Tickets

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): The Tirunelveli District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the Indian Railways to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a KTC Nagar resident for not issuing refund for tickets he had cancelled seven years ago.

Prabhu (53) from KTC town had purchased train tickets for four passengers, including a child, from Tirunelveli Junction to Chengalpattu and then from Vrudhachalam to Tirunelveli. He had paid a fare of Rs 5,815 for the tickets.

Due to some personal reasons, Prabhu had to cancel the trip. While cancelling the tickets, he was assured of a refund of Rs 4,860 as per the cancellation rules. However, despite several requests to the Indian Railways, Prabhu did not receive the refund.

Finally, Prabhu filed a petition against the Indian Railways at Tirunelveli District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission through lawyer, Prabhakar. The hearing on the petition took place in the presence of Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission chairman Plasat Thakur and member Kanakasabapathy. It was confirmed in the investigations that the petitioner had been deceived by the railway officials.

Subsequently, the Tirunelveli District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered the Central Railways to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to Prabhu along with Rs 5000 as litigation expenses. The commission has also stated that if the amount is not given within one month, then a nine percent annual interest has to be paid.