Railways Announces 300 New Local Trains For Mumbai, Redevelopment Eight Stations

Mumbai: The railways has announced 300 local trains for Mumbai, redevelopment in eight stations and the set up of a mega railway terminus in Vaisai. Former deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw for this special gift to Mumbaikars which make the state more prosperous and a step forward towards development.

"300 new local trains for Mumbai, mega rail terminal in Vasai! Thank you Hon. Prime Minister Modi and Ashwini Vaishnav! Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav ji for taking important decisions in the interest of people and development by approving three major railway projects towards a prosperous and developed Maharashtra. New corridor to connect Purvanchal to Mumbai to boost port connectivity. Decision to increase capacity of terminals at Parel, LTT, Kalyan, and Panvel in Central Railway. Railways decide to increase capacity of Mumbai Central, Bandra terminals New terminal at Jogeshwari and new mega rail terminal at Vasai 300 additional trains to be added to the number of Mumbai local trains These projects will not only make the journey of millions of Mumbaikars comfortable and smooth, but will also boost connectivity, business and traffic in the MMR region," he stated from his X handle.

After the thumping victory of the Mahayuti alliance in the assembly elections where BJP bagged 132 seats, the Centre has come up with this ambitious project and a corridor connecting Purvanchal to Mumbai which will boost the longstanding issue of poor connectivity in the route.

Keeping the booming population in purview, the capacity of Parel, Lokmanya Tilak Terminals, Kalyan and Panvel stations in Central Railway will be enhanced significantly. Along with this, a decision has also been taken to expand the capacity of Mumbai Central and Bandra stations. Along with the construction of a new terminal at Jogeshwari in the western suburbs, a mega railway terminal will also be coming up in Vasai. The additional 300 local trains are expected to bring the daily commuters who jostle for space.

To make the journey more comfortable, all local trains will soon be converted into air-conditioned. During summer, passengers have to struggle with overcrowded trains often leading to injuries and stampedes. Moreover, this will enhance passenger safety. The 390-kilometre local train route comprises three main routes — Western, Central and Harbour Railways. The Western Railways has already started 13 additional AC EMUs from November 27 taking the total AC rake count to 109.