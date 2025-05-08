Railways Advises Staff To Refrain From Sharing Information On Military, VIP Movement

New Delhi: In a bid to prevent pilferage of important information on military personnel and VIP movement, the Indian Railways has advised all zonal offices to refrain from sharing important information with any unauthorized individual especially over phone.

The move comes after the Indian Army carried out Operation Sindoor and hit nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Executive Director (I&P) of Railway Board Dilip Kumar told ETV Bharat, “The railways has issued the advisory to alert its staff while asking them to refrain from sharing inputs on any Army personnel and VIP movement in trains as it is a security issue which cannot be shared with everyone especially unauthorized persons.”

He added, “The railways often issues these types of advisories to alert its staff." Elaborating further, North Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Shashikant Tripathi told ETV Bharat, “The advisory is to sensitize the staff on not sharing any information pertaining to military and VIP movements, with unknown persons or unauthorized people. It is normal procedure but due to the ongoing situation it is being reminded to the staff again.”

As per railway officials, Army personnel are often moved by trains from one place to another. Similarly, some VIPs and senior officers move from one place to another through trains due to which several protocols have to be followed.

Highlighting security at railway stations and trains, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railway told ETV Bharat, “In Jammu area, the trains are being run normally with additional security deployment. The extra security personnel have been deployed and RPF, GRP and Paramilitary have strict vigil at stations and trains.”

The extra security personnel have been deployed at several bordering areas after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists in which 26 tourists were killed.

