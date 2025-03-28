ETV Bharat / state

Railway Minister Approves New Train To Link Thiruvarur, Thiruthirapoondi To Rameshwaram

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved a new train service from Tambaram to Rameswaram via Chidambaram, Thiruvarur, and Thiruthirapoondi to be inaugurated on April 6, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said on Thursday.

"Based on the feedback given by the people and a representation in this regard made by @BJP4TamilNadu, our Hon Railways Minister approved a new train from Tambaram to Rameswaram via Chidambaram, Thiruvarur, and Thiruthirapoondi," Annamalai said in a post on X.

"We are also delighted to note that this new train will begin its journey on 6th April 2025, aligning with the inauguration of the new first vertical lift Pamban Bridge by our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi," he added.

Annamalai had earlier urged Vaishnaw to introduce a train from Tambaram (Chennai) to Mandapam (Rameshwaram) via Thiruvarur and Thiruthirapoondi.

In a letter to Vaishnaw dated March 24, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had said currently, two trains serve the patronage from Chennai to Rameshwaram, the historical spiritual city in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

While one is the RMM SF Express (train no. 22661), the other is the MS RMM Express (train no. 16751), both operating from Egmore (Chennai) to Mandapam (Rameshwaram), he had said.