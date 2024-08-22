ETV Bharat / state

Railway Makes Arrangements To Run Special Trains For Candidates Of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam

New Delhi: Indian Railways has made an elaborate arrangement to run special trains for the candidates of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Examinations which will be held in various cities in the upcoming multiple dates, senior Railway officials said on Thursday.

Informing about the special trains facility for UP Police recruitment examinees, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railways said railways will run special trains across Uttar Pradesh for UP Police recruitment examination candidates to help them to reach exam centres without hustle-bustle.

"This move will also help to clear extra rush from the stations during the exam days which will be held in various cities in the upcoming different dates this month," added Singh.

According to the senior Railway officials, the railway has arranged to run special trains for examinees because it is expected a large number of candidates will appear for the exam of UP Police recruitment. These special trains will take the candidates to their convenient exam centres which will save them from facing last-minute train reservation hustle-bustle, they added.